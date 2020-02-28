Kentucky DR workers on site in Bahamas

Posted Friday, February 28, 2020 1:57 pm

Dave Hampton answered the phone and said he was in the Grand Bahamas, but it wasn’t for a vacation.



That’s the life of Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief workers.



Volunteer teams from Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky are at the Pelican Point Gran Bahamas Island and they survived a tropical depression on Wednesday night that came with 60-mph winds. It did some damage to the tent they’ve called home for a week.



However, quick response by the Disaster Relief workers fixed a hole in the top of the tent that earlier had water pouring into it.



Thinking on your feet is another attribute.



“I’m here with three other Kentucky guys and the Louisiana state director,” said Hampton, who left southeastern Kentucky on Saturday morning to come to the Bahamas.



“We did what we could get to there,” he said of the flooding in Kentucky. “We didn’t get to two basements, but we finished everything we hoped to get done.”



He said they experienced a lot of despair from folks who had lost practically everything. One woman living on the Cumberland River in Bell County lost her home, he said. She had a pregnant girl who was about to deliver her baby in the home too. “It had about 5- to 6-feet of water,” he said. “She comes to mind as someone who was really hurting. Cedar Ridge is going to get her new furniture.”



He said many homes along the river in Bell County were severely damaged.



Hampton received a call while working the flood in Kentucky about coming to the Bahamas to rebuild churches that had been knocked for a loop by a typhoon last September.



“There was 15 foot of water on the Grand Bahama with salt water on the island,” he said. “The sand from the beach is all gone. It’s nothing but lava rock.”